Investigation committee formed after rumors that employees will obtain cement instead of salaries

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Industry announced the formation of an investigation committee to investigate on an official document that allows employees to obtain cement material instead of their salaries.

Shafaq News Agency obtained the document issued by the Iraqi General Cement Company that allows its employees to obtain cement instead of salaries, and directs the General Director to inform the employees that they can obtain 5 tons of cement at the official price, provided that they will be deducted from their salaries (50 thousand dinar per month).

In this regard, the Director of Information of the Ministry of Industry, Mortada Talib, told Shafaq News agency, "The director of the Iraqi General Cement Company issued that document yesterday, but it was canceled the same day", adding, "The ministry has formed an investigative committee to know the reasons of the Director's behavior who did not refer to the ministry".

Iraq is going through a stifling financial crisis due to the drop in oil prices since the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has led to concerns regarding the impact of the declining revenues on the federal budget for the year 2020, the operating budget and the salaries of government employees and retirees.