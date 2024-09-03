Electricity workers strike in Dhi Qar over delayed salaries

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, dozens of employees in Dhi Qar Governorate went on strike, halting official work to protest delayed salary payments.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, striking workers employed by the Ministry of Electricity closed their offices, demanding the immediate release of their salaries. Protesters carried banners with slogans such as "Our salaries are a red line," "Better to lose heads than lose livelihoods," and "We won't compromise on our livelihoods."

The striking employees warned of escalating their protest if their salaries were not released within the week.

On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity distanced itself from the delays, placing the responsibility on the Ministry of Finance. The ministry's spokesperson acknowledged the importance of timely salary payments, stating that "the only and secure source of income for employees is the monthly salary, and any delay causes significant distress."

The ministry clarified that the delay was not due to its procedures, explaining that all salary lists had been provided to the Ministry of Finance, albeit later than usual.

Iraq suffers from a severe financial crisis driven by a cash flow shortage, leading to delayed salary payments for government employees and the potential halt of essential service projects. Analysts and economic experts point to rising government expenditures and widespread money hoarding as primary contributors to the crisis.

The opacity surrounding Iraq's financial troubles has left many in the dark. Sources told Shafaq News that even members of the Parliamentary Finance Committee are not fully informed about the situation. Despite the Ministry of Finance's monthly announcements regarding scheduled salary payments, disbursements are frequently delayed by over a week. Some discussions within the government indicate that these announcements may be "misleading" the public, as the delays stem from a shortage of cash liquidity exacerbated by a reduced inflow of US dollars from the Federal Reserve.