Iraq intercepts major human trafficking operation, arrests nearly 200

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces disrupted a human trafficking network on Friday, arresting 194 people who entered the country illegally.

In a statement, the National Security Agency described it as the “largest smuggling operation uncovered,” with tactical teams intercepting a truck disguised with cement bags hiding 125 foreign nationals inside on the Diyala-Baghdad road.

Following interrogations, authorities discovered a hideout in Kirkuk province and conducted a coordinated raid, capturing an additional 69 foreign nationals.

Based on the latest data published last April, the number of human trafficking victims in Iraq has reached 2,300 over the past three years, with authorities dismantling over 1,800 criminal networks and individuals involved in trafficking and forced begging.