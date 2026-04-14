Iraq hands over Finnish and American suspects after ISIS affiliation ruled out

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Center for International Judicial Cooperation handed over two suspects —a juvenile holding Finnish citizenship and another holding American citizenship— to the competent authorities in their respective countries, following confirmation that neither belonged to ISIS terrorist networks.

The center said the handover was completed after all legal and judicial procedures were finalized, within the framework of international judicial coordination and cooperation, and as part of Iraq's ongoing efforts to manage the file of detainees linked to terrorism cases.

The extraditions are part of a broader process following Iraq's receipt of between 5,000 and 7,000 ISIS detainees transferred from Syrian detention camps that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces closed after withdrawing, in an operation coordinated with the United States. Iraq's Ministry of Justice said it has completed investigations into 1,000 suspected ISIS members and signed repatriation agreements with several countries.

Read more: ISIS detainee transfers: “Third-generation” threat puts Iraq’s security to the test