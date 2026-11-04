Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi naval forces have foiled an attempt to smuggle petroleum products through the country's territorial waters, seizing a fuel-carrying boat and arresting the crews of two suspected vessels, the Naval Intelligence Directorate said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by the Intelligence and Security Department at Umm Qasr Naval Base as part of efforts to dismantle smuggling networks, secure Iraqi territorial waters, and prevent the illegal exploitation of national resources, according to a statement.

Authorities did not disclose the identities of those arrested or the amount of fuel seized.

Last August, Iraqi security forces arrested 11 suspects, including four senior officers, over their alleged involvement in an oil smuggling network in Nineveh province.