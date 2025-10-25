Iraq extradites wanted gang leader to Sweden

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq handed over a “highly dangerous” gang leader wanted for murder, drug trafficking, and arms dealing to Swedish authorities, the Iraqi Interior Ministry announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted that the extradition reflected “close security cooperation” between the two countries, strengthened following Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari’s recent visit to Stockholm.

Earlier, Iraq and Sweden finalized a comprehensive security memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting cooperation in law enforcement and tackling transnational organized crime.

The talks also addressed efforts to combat drug trafficking, financial crimes, money laundering, and arms smuggling, while enhancing collaboration in cybersecurity, training, and intelligence sharing.

Iraq ranked 89th worldwide in Numbeo’s 2025 Crime Index, a global database tracking safety and living standards across 148 countries.