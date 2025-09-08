Iraq arrests six ISIS members in Nineveh province

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Monday the arrest of six members of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Nineveh province.

In a statement, the directorate said units from the army’s 16th Infantry Division, in coordination with other security agencies, carried out separate operations and ambushes that led to the arrests. The suspects are wanted under Article 4/1 of the Anti-Terrorism Law and were handed over to the relevant authorities.

Earlier, the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency reported that its counterterrorism units apprehended three ISIS members in Kirkuk province. The detainees confessed to involvement in several attacks on Iraqi security forces in and outside Kirkuk, the agency said.