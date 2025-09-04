Iraq arrests 4 ISIS members in joint operations

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar / Kirkuk

Iraqi forces arrested four ISIS members on Thursday in separate operations across al-Anbar and Kirkuk provinces.

Military Intelligence Directorate units detained three wanted individuals under terrorism charges in al-Anbar, the agency confirmed in a statement.

In Kirkuk, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) captured one militant after a three-day tracking operation, according to the group's command.

Despite its territorial defeat in Iraq and later in Syria, ISIS continues to exploit security vacuums and volatile geographies to stage sporadic attacks, particularly across remote border regions and rugged terrains. According to Shafaq News data, based on sources and official statements, Iraqi security forces conducted dozens of joint operations against ISIS in the first quarter of 2025, killing 50 militants and arresting more than 40 others.