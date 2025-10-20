Iraq: Terrorist hanged for 2013 double car bombing

Shafaq News – Muthanna

On Monday, the Criminal Court in Iraq’s Muthanna province sentenced a convicted “terrorist” to death for carrying out a double car bombing in al-Rumaitha district in 2013.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council, the attacker detonated two explosives in the industrial zone, killing two civilians, injuring thirteen others, and causing widespread damage to surrounding vehicles and shops.

The ruling was issued under Article 4 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law, which mandates capital punishment for fatal attacks—a legal provision courts across Iraq continue to enforce.

In September 2025, the Maysan Criminal Court handed death sentences to two individuals for separate bombings in al-Amara and Baghdad that killed more than a dozen civilians, while Baghdad’s Al-Karkh courts have delivered capital and extended prison terms in cases involving killings and explosives.

Although executions remain controversial, the Iraqi Presidency confirmed in late 2024 that no death sentence is carried out without full judicial review, emphasizing that all capital cases undergo “legal scrutiny” before final approval.