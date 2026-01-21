Iraq: Syria border fully fortified as forces remain on high alert

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s security leadership said on Wednesday that the country’s border with Syria is fully secured and under constant surveillance, as regional tensions rise and preparations continue for the transfer of ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq.

Head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell Saad Maan told Shafaq News that border monitoring has shown no suspicious movements, stressing that Iraqi forces maintain multiple defensive layers along the frontier. He said the deployment includes the army, Popular Mobilization Forces, and reserve units, supported by 960 thermal cameras covering all border sectors, including Syria.

“There is no need to reinforce the border further at this stage. The forces already in place are sufficient,” Maan said, adding that security units remain ready to respond if conditions change.

Meanwhile, Defense Ministry spokesperson, Tahseen al-Khafaji, described the border as “fully fortified,” noting that securing it has been a long-term priority. He said Iraqi forces are closely tracking the “complex situation” inside Syria and remain on high alert to confront any potential threat.

Al-Khafaji highlighted the strategic importance of Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Al-Anbar province, citing its proximity to the Syrian, Jordanian, and Saudi borders. He said the base enables rapid military support to western and central operational sectors within an hour, providing both combat and logistical backing.

Al-Anbar, which now serves as Iraq’s primary western defensive line following the full handover of Ayn al-Asad, includes one of the country’s longest and most challenging border stretches. The area’s vast desert terrain has historically been exploited by militant groups, including ISIS, for cross-border movement and smuggling.

The security assurances come as US Central Command announced the start of transferring thousands of ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq. Iraqi authorities have confirmed receipt of an initial group and said further transfers will follow based on security assessments.

ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017 but remains active as an insurgent group, with cells operating in desert and rural areas, as well as provinces including Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. Iraq’s Joint Operations Command has estimated that security forces conducted dozens of operations and airstrikes in 2025, killing more than 90 ISIS militants and targeting senior leaders.

In Syria, thousands of ISIS fighters and suspected affiliates are held in detention centers and camps such as Al-Hol, facilities long flagged by the United Nations and rights groups, including Amnesty International, as security risks because of overcrowding, radicalization, and repeated escape attempts.

