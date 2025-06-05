Iraq, Kurdistan step up security operations

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi and Kurdish security forces carried out coordinated raids in Baghdad, Basra, and Erbil, arresting several suspects in a crackdown on organized crime.

In the capital, federal police apprehended two individuals in northern Baghdad accused of distributing crystal meth. Authorities seized 60 grams of the substance.

At the Shalamcheh border crossing in Basra, a foreign traveler was intercepted attempting to smuggle crystal meth hidden in a concealed compartment.

Meanwhile, in the Kurdistan Region, Asayish security forces detained two suspects and confiscated two kilograms of crystal meth, an unlicensed firearm, and two vehicles used in drug transport.

Five individuals were also arrested in Erbil’s Soran district on suspicion of distributing counterfeit Iraqi dinars—specifically 25,000 and 50,000 denominations—as well as forged $100 bills.

Security officials said these operations reflect ongoing federal-regional efforts to dismantle drug trafficking and counterfeiting networks across Iraq.