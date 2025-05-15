ISIS attack claims shepherd’s life in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, ISIS militants killed a shepherd in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News that the man was murdered while he was tending his flock in the al-Tubaat area, south of the Rutba district.

A security force later discovered the body and launched an investigation into the incident.

Despite ongoing security operations, ISIS remnants continue to launch sporadic attacks in remote areas of western Iraq, particularly in Al-Anbar’s desert regions.

On Monday, ISIS fighters set fire to five civilian vehicles belonging to local shepherds in the same region.