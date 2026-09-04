Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi intelligence has broken up a criminal network of 10 foreign nationals accused of luring migrant workers to Iraq with false job offers and then holding them for ransom, the National Intelligence Service (INIS) said.

Acting on intelligence and surveillance, the service and the Interior Ministry's anti-human-trafficking directorate arrested the 10 suspects, who were residing illegally in Baghdad, according to the statement. It said the network lured foreign nationals to Iraq on the promise of work, then held and tortured them, filmed the abuse, and sent the footage to their families to demand ransom for their release.