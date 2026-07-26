Baghdad frees Iraqi driver held in Syrian custody

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INSS) has repatriated an Iraqi citizen after he spent more than 20 days in Syrian detention, the Service confirmed on Sunday.

According to a statement, 53-year-old Rahim al-Daraji, a passenger transport driver who operated routes between Iraq and Syria, was detained after Syrian authorities raised security concerns.

The INSS did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding his detention or the steps taken to secure his return to Iraq.