Iraq PM condemns attack on intelligence headquarters, calls for political stance

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday condemned the targeting of the National Intelligence Service headquarters in Baghdad, describing the perpetrators as a “cowardly group”.

Speaking to the press during a visit to the targeted site, Al-Sudani directed intelligence and security agencies to continue a thorough investigation into the incident and disclose the findings, stressing the need to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

He said those behind the attack “have violated Iraqi blood and targeted state institutions,” adding that such acts cannot be justified under any pretext.

He also called on Iraqi political forces to assume their responsibilities and take a clear stance on actions that target the state and risk the country’s future.