Human remains found in northern Iraq: Possible ISIS victim

Shafaq News – Nineveh

On Thursday, Iraqi security forces uncovered skeletal remains during earthworks in Nineveh province, a source told Shafaq News.

An ID card discovered nearby identified the victim as Seydo Abbas Joko, born in 1984, according to the source. Relatives confirmed the identity, while investigators suspect he was killed during ISIS’s occupation of the area between 2014 and 2017. A judge ordered the remains transferred to Baghdad’s forensic department for DNA testing.

ISIS controlled Mosul and much of Nineveh from 2014 until its defeat in 2017, leaving thousands missing. Periodic discoveries of mass graves and individual remains continue across liberated areas.

Read more: A decade of suffering: Yazidis still seeking justice after ISIS atrocities.