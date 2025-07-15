Fire Erupts at Iraqi Army Taji Camp

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, a fire broke out at an Iraqi army Taji Camp, north of Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the nature and cause of the blaze remain unclear. Civil defense teams were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire.

No immediate information was available regarding the extent of the damage or any potential casualties.

The incident comes weeks after the camp was targeted by a drone strike on June 24. Authorities have not yet linked the two events.