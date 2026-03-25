Drone falls near oil field in Iraq’s Maysan

Drone falls near oil field in Iraq’s Maysan
2026-03-25T16:41:35+00:00

Shfaq News- Maysan

A drone of unknown origin crashed near an oil field in eastern Iraq on Wednesday, landing close to a Chinese-operated site without causing casualties, a security source said.

The drone came down in an open area near the PetroChina facility in al-Kahla district, the source told Shafaq News.

Security forces sealed off the area and began an initial assessment. It remains unclear whether the drone was for surveillance or carried explosives.

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