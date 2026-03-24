Drone crashes reported in Iraq’s Kirkuk and al-Muthanna, no casualties

Shafaq News- Kirkuk/ al-Muthanna

Two drones crashed in Iraq’s Kirkuk and al-Muthanna provinces on Tuesday, including an explosive-laden aircraft near a power station, security sources told Shafaq News.

In Kirkuk, an explosive drone fell near the Mulla Abdullah power station southwest of the province without casualties or significant damage.

In al-Muthanna, an unidentified drone was found in the Busiya desert area of Umm Rahl, south of Samawah, after local reports alerted authorities.

The source noted it was the third similar drone discovered within the administrative boundaries of Busiya district in the past week.

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