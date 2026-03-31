Drone crashes in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A drone crashed in a village in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province without causing casualties, a source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The drone came down southwest of Mosul after what was believed to be a technical malfunction that led to a loss of control.

Forensic and civil defence teams were dispatched to the site and opened an investigation to determine the nature of the drone and the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier today, seven air strikes targeted a base of the 30th Brigade, part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, in the Nineveh Plain.