Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested a Defense Ministry employee on Wednesday on suspicion of attempting to rape a woman with a disability in Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News.

The woman, born in 2003, was attacked in the Sab' al-Bour area of the capital, the source said. Security forces detained the suspect at the scene, and he was placed in custody pending legal proceedings.

The source did not provide further details about the incident or the suspect’s role in the Defense Ministry.