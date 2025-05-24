Death before freedom: Iraqi prisoner loses life before amnesty

Shafaq News/ A prisoner set for release under Iraq’s General Amnesty Law has died in custody, triggering calls for an investigation into alleged abuse at Baghdad International Airport prison.

According to a security source familiar with the case, Haider Saud al-Ulayawi, a 39-year-old father of three from Ramadi, had served nine years of a sentence for a 2016 theft conviction. His family had been notified on Thursday that he would be transferred for retrial in Ramadi the following morning. Instead, they were informed of his death by another detainee early Friday.

Relatives who collected al-Ulayawi’s body from the Baghdad Forensic Department reported visible signs of physical trauma. However, the department provided no official explanation for the death and instructed the family to return in a month for further clarification.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the family is demanding a transparent investigation and legal action against those responsible.

The prison administration has yet to comment on the incident.

The case has reignited concerns over conditions inside Iraq’s detention system, where reports of overcrowding, mistreatment, and lack of oversight remain widespread.