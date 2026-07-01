Basra detains 200+ drug suspects in June

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi authorities in Basra arrested 243 drug suspects during operations carried out over the past month, the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the directorate said the suspects included 17 foreign nationals, all of whom were referred for legal action under judicial orders.

Intelligence-led and field operations also resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of various narcotic substances, the dismantling of 12 drug trafficking networks —including one international network— and the confiscation of 22 firearms of various types.

Read more: Iraq fights back against synthetic drug flood engulfing the Middle East