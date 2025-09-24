Basra: Factions clash, leaving injuries

Shafaq News – Basra

A dispute between two prominent Shiite factions in southern Iraq escalated into armed clashes on Wednesday, leaving multiple people injured, according to a local security source.

The confrontation took place in the Abu al-Khasib district of Basra province between Saraya al-Salam, affiliated to Muqtada Al-Sadr, the leader of the National Shiite Movement (the Sadrist), and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, led by Qais al-Khazali.

The source told Shafaq News that the conflict erupted over the placement of campaign posters for candidates running in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Security forces deployed heavily throughout the district in an effort to restore order and prevent further escalation.