Basra: Explosive device near AAH headquarters; gunfire targets government buildings.

2024-03-17T21:01:02+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a security source stated that gunfire targeted government buildings in Basra, southern Iraq.

According to the source, a homemade explosive device was found in front of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) movement's political office near Al-Mualaq in Basra's Mannawi Basha neighborhood.

Furthermore, in Basra's Al-Baradiya neighborhood, a shooting was reported from a car approaching the gate of government facilities housing the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) headquarters, but no injuries were recorded.

Noteworthy, AAH is a Shiite armed group in Iraq. It was formed in 2006 as a splinter faction of the Mahdi Army, led by the Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq gained notoriety for its attacks against US and coalition forces during the Iraq War and has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States.

On the other hand, the PMF, aka Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, is a coalition of various Iraqi Shiite militias formed in response to the threat posed by ISIS.

AAH is one of the prominent groups within the PMF. Despite its designation as a terrorist organization, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq has played a significant role in the fight against ISIS and has maintained influence in Iraqi politics and security affairs through its participation in the PMF.

