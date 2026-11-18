Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad's Al-Karkh Criminal Court sentenced six French nationals to life in prison for belonging to ISIS on Wednesday, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced, bringing the total number of French nationals sentenced in the case to 16.

The council's media office confirmed that lawyers representing the convicted men and officials from the French Embassy in Iraq attended the proceedings.

Iraqi judicial authorities began proceedings against six French ISIS suspects on September 20, 2026, under tight security, with French Embassy representatives present and no media coverage.

In 2025, Iraqi authorities received 47 French suspects from northeastern Syria. Baghdad's First Al-Karkh Investigative Court handled their cases with support from the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation, which helped verify evidence and documents using its national database before referring the suspects to trial.