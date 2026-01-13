Baghdad catches internationally wanted drug trafficker

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq has arrested an internationally wanted drug trafficker following a formal request from Australia, the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation revealed on Monday.

In a statement, the Center described the suspect as “one of the world’s most dangerous wanted individuals,” accused of importing large quantities of drugs into Iraq and Australia, including heroin.

He is also linked to major organized crime networks operating in Australia, particularly in Sydney, implicated in shootings, killings, kidnappings, violent assaults, extortion, money laundering, arson, fraud, and large-scale drug trafficking across the Middle East and beyond, it added.

The arrest comes amid a broader nationwide crackdown on narcotics. Over the past three years, Iraq’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances has dismantled 230 drug trafficking networks, including 27 international rings, arrested more than 43,000 suspects, and seized over 28 tons of drugs, according to official figures released in September 2025. Those arrests included 150 foreign nationals and millions of illicit pills.