Shafaq News- Baghdad

Air routes between Iraq and Kuwait reopened on Thursday after being suspended because of security developments and regional tensions, Iraq's Transport Ministry said.

The routes reopened at 11:00 GMT (14:00 Baghdad Time) under operating arrangements agreed with Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, and supervised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Flights will follow set routes and altitudes to keep aircraft safely separated. The arrangements will be introduced gradually and monitored, so that any technical or operational problems can be addressed with the countries involved.

US bases in Kuwait have been repeatedly targeted by Iranian missiles and drones since late February. In June, an Iranian drone strike forced the temporary closure of Kuwait International Airport.