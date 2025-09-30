Iraqi students challenge fees for new digital education platform

Shafaq News

The Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education’s decision to impose fees on its new digital platform “HEBIQ” has triggered protests and debate as the 2025–2026 academic year begins.

Students say the charges come at the wrong time. “It’s an added burden when many can barely cover basic costs,” said Alia, a third-year student at a state university.

Activist Ayoub Abdul-Hussein warned that the 66,000-dinar annual fee (about $50), applied across public, private, and technical institutions as well as to graduates seeking authenticated documents, could signal a shift toward opaque “self-funding.” He argued the services covered—attendance tracking, schedules, and grades—are “basic, not extras.”

Education expert Mohammed Fakhri al-Mawlawi urged the ministry to revise the plan, noting Iraq’s two million students. He suggested exemptions for low-income groups and installment payments for others to avoid compounding hardship.

Parliament’s Higher Education Committee defended the move. Member Firas al-Musallamawi said the minister explained that HEBIQ would centralize document issuance, record verification, and digital signatures, describing the fee as modest compared to traditional paperwork costs and arguing it could reduce corruption.

“Banks may provide student loans for this.”

The ministry insists the project does not violate Iraq’s long-standing model of tuition-free public higher education. Spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said the charges cover “secondary digital services” and form part of a broader transformation integrating more than 120 university systems.

Amid the dispute, Iraq’s 80% internet penetration is offset by persistent power outages, patchy networks, and limited institutional capacity—especially beyond major cities—that threaten to undermine the HEBIQ rollout.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.