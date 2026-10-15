Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq plans to inaugurate its first satellite ground station, or teleport, in Baghdad on October 18 to handle communications with satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO), Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad said on Thursday.

Sanad urged security and public-service institutions, government ministries, and private companies to use the station as their main gateway for transmitting and receiving satellite communications, rather than relying on international infrastructure outside Iraq’s control.

The facility is a step toward achieving digital sovereignty, he said, adding that it would pave the way for the next phase of Iraq’s national space sovereignty project, with further details to be announced later.

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