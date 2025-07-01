7-year sentences for 2 women in baby trafficking plot

Shafaq News – Maysan

A criminal court in Maysan sentenced two women to seven years in prison each for trafficking a newborn child, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the council, the defendants collaborated with other female accomplices to sell the infant for 13 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $10,000).

In late May, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior reported dismantling dozens of trafficking networks during the first half of 2025. These included 62 sexual exploitation rings, nine networks involved in organ trafficking, 15 forced labor groups, four child-selling networks, and six forced begging operations. Authorities also arrested 82 suspects linked to witchcraft and sorcery.