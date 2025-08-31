US army tests Israeli SPIKE missile in Iraq

Shafaq News

The US Army has carried out live-fire tests of Rafael’s SPIKE non-line-of-sight (NLOS) missile, including its first-ever launch in Iraq’s deserts, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

The test, conducted last week under Operation Inherent Resolve, saw the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade deploy an Apache helicopter from the 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment to fire the Israeli-made weapon. The drill formed part of a broader assessment of weapons systems within US Central Command’s operational theater.

“Today’s achievement underscores the critical role Army Aviation plays in enabling a lasting defeat of ISIS,” said COL Tyler B. Partridge, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. He highlighted the missile’s extended range and precision, describing it as a “decisive advantage” for ground commanders.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the SPIKE NLOS, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, can strike targets up to 50 kilometers away when launched from helicopters and allows mid-flight control handoffs between platforms, enhancing tactical flexibility.

Alongside the Iraq test, US and Polish forces fired two SPIKE NLOS rounds from AH-64E Apaches at maritime targets in Poland, hitting from a range of 26 kilometers. Military observers from more than ten NATO countries—including the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands—attended the event.

The demonstrations, the report noted, underscored US Army readiness and reinforced the missile’s role in integrated coalition operations. Lockheed Martin, working with Rafael, is also adapting SPIKE NLOS for future deployment on ground vehicles supporting US infantry brigades.

To continue reading, click here.