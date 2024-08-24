Al-Monitor: Turkiye to host regional summit on multi-billion-dollar Development Road project

Shafaq News/ Turkiye will host a pivotal summit with Iraq, Qatar, and the UAE on August 29, aiming to advance the multi-billion-dollar Development Road project, which seeks to connect the Iraqi port of Basra to Turkiye and beyond through an extensive rail and road network, according to a report from the American news website Al-Monitor.

Turkiye is set to host a four-way summit on August 29 with officials from Iraq, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss the Development Road project, a multi-billion-dollar initiative that aims to link the Iraqi port of Basra on the Persian Gulf to Turkiye via a 1,275-kilometer rail and road network. Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed the meeting, stating that relevant ministers from all four countries will convene at the historic Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

“This summit will bring together the key decision-makers, and significant decisions will be made,” Uraloglu announced to Turkish state broadcaster TRT. He also revealed that Qatar and the UAE are potential investors in the estimated $20 billion project, which was formalized during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Baghdad in April.

Based on Al-Monitor report, the project will connect Basra’s al-Faw port, currently under construction, to Turkiye, with the goal of reducing the cost and time of trade between China and Europe. The Iraqi government envisions the Development Road as a crucial link for international commerce, particularly energy trade, given Iraq’s status as home to roughly 10% of global oil reserves. According to estimates, the new route could reduce transport times between Shanghai and Rotterdam from 33 days to 15 days, offering an alternative to the Suez Canal.

Turkish academic Nejat Tamzok emphasized the strategic importance of the project in a recent essay for Eurasia Review, noting, “The Development Road includes not only transportation infrastructure but also energy transmission and communication lines. It’s expected to offer a faster trade route between China and Europe.”

However, Tamzok pointed out that the project faces stiff competition from other global initiatives, including China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the US-backed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Iran, too, has rival plans to develop its ports as regional trade hubs, which could challenge the success of the Development Road. “Iran is concerned about any project that could diminish its political and economic influence,” Tamzok wrote, adding that Iraq is not part of China’s regional transport network, making Turkiye’s goal of becoming a direct corridor between China and Europe even more critical.

Moreover, the report affirmed that the upcoming summit follows a series of diplomatic efforts between Iraq and Turkiye aimed at improving bilateral relations. Erdogan’s visit to Baghdad, his first in 14 years, resulted in agreements on energy, trade, and water-sharing. Last week, Turkiye and Iraq also signed a “historic” military cooperation agreement, further strengthening ties between the two nations.

Turkiye’s ongoing military campaign against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), based in northern Iraq, is a key aspect of its broader regional strategy. Ankara has emphasized that eliminating PKK militants from Iraq is essential for the success of the Development Road project and has called on Baghdad to fully support its anti-PKK efforts.

However, analysts remain cautious about the long-term prospects of Turkish-Iraqi cooperation. “Turkiye and Iraq have signed numerous agreements in the past, but many of them have not been fully implemented,” said Arzu Yilmaz, an associate professor at the University of Kurdistan Hewler in Erbil. Yilmaz expressed skepticism about the viability of the Development Road, particularly given the unresolved issues surrounding the existing Kirkuk-Yumurtalik oil pipeline, which has been closed since March 2023 following an international court ruling against Turkiye.

Water-sharing between Iraq and Turkiye is another unresolved issue, as Iraq faces severe droughts while Turkiye controls the headwaters of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers. Despite ongoing negotiations, a final agreement on water-sharing has yet to be reached.

As the August 29 summit approaches, the participating nations are expected to address these challenges and seek concrete steps to advance the Development Road project.

