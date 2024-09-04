Kurdistan PM raises concerns over tourist's murder, discusses Development Road project with Turkish Ambassador

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, expressed his concern to the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq regarding the murder of a Kurdish tourist from Duhok who was visiting Turkiye.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, "PM Barzani welcomed the new Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Anil Bora Inan, and congratulated him on his new position, wishing him success in his duties."

The statement emphasized that Barzani highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the commercial sector.

The meeting focused on the strategic Development Road project, which connects the Gulf countries to Turkiye and Europe through Iraq. Both sides agreed on the importance of the Kurdistan Region’s involvement in this vital project to benefit all stakeholders.

In another part of the meeting, Barzani addressed the murder of a tourist from Duhok in Istanbul. He expressed his sadness and concern over the crime and extended his condolences to the victim's family. The ambassador assured that Turkiye would take legal action against the perpetrators and announced that all suspects had been apprehended.

The statement concluded with both parties agreeing on the importance of addressing and resolving any issues or obstacles that Kurdish tourists may encounter during their visits to Turkiye.