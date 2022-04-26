Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish drones may have targeted pro-Iran militias in Iraq - Report 

Category: Report

Date: 2022-04-26T20:22:40+0000
Turkish drones may have targeted pro-Iran militias in Iraq - Report 

Shafaq News / Reports claim that air strikes by drones in Iraq targeted a pro-Iranian militia linked to the Popular Mobilization Units. This happened near Bashiqa a day after a rocket attack on a Turkish base in northern Iraq.

Turkey has a number of military bases in northern Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region. Turkey claims to be fighting “terrorists” there. However, the Turkish base near Bashiqa, sometimes called the Zelikan base, is used to overlook Mosul and extend Ankara’s influence.

Pro-Iranian groups based in Nineveh Plains often target this Turkish base. Now Turkey might have responded. The reports from Al-Ain media in the Gulf claim that “in the early hours of Tuesday morning, two drones launched an aerial bombardment targeting the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs) in the Bashiqa district, northeast of Mosul, in the center of Nineveh Governorate.”

Turkey has used Bayraktar and other drones in its recent conflicts. The report said that two targets were struck. Images posted online also claim a vehicle was struck. The PMUs use trucks onto which they place rockets to fire. These are usually 107mm rockets or 122mm.

A source told Al-Ain that “preliminary information confirms the affiliation of these aircraft to the Turkish forces stationed in northern Iraq.” Two vehicles were struck and there were casualties. If confirmed, this would be the first known incident in which Turkey openly struck at pro-Iran groups in Iraq. The PMUs have some 100,000 fighters and many are linked to Badr, Kata’ib Hezbollah, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, all of which are pro-Iran units.

"Tensions are escalating between Baghdad and Ankara against the backdrop of the latter’s launching a new military operation inside Iraqi territory to pursue elements of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) opposing the Turkish regime,” the article says. Turkey wants to extend attacks to Sinjar and also Makhmour and other regions.

The pro-Iran militias want Ankara to stay closer to the border. Turkey recently hosted a Kurdish leader from the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). This appeared as a prelude to Turkey’s new operation. Iran has increasingly targeted the Kurdish capital of Erbil in the KRG. Shi’ite militias of the PMUs also target Kurds.

It is unclear if this is a Turkish message or if Ankara will continue to oppose the PMUs. Iran could also respond.

(The Jerusalem Post)

related

Bloomberg: Iraq Brings Saudi and Iran Closer as Biden Resets Policy

Date: 2021-05-08 12:21:31
Bloomberg: Iraq Brings Saudi and Iran Closer as Biden Resets Policy

"Man of the moment".. The tireless Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-06 09:57:45
"Man of the moment".. The tireless Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

JP: Could Iraq's post-election protests undermine democracy?

Date: 2021-10-25 16:09:27
JP: Could Iraq's post-election protests undermine democracy?

Lakeside Arts exhibition of ancient Iraq artefacts to run

Date: 2022-03-22 21:26:05
Lakeside Arts exhibition of ancient Iraq artefacts to run

Biden under pressure to respond to escalating attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria

Date: 2021-07-10 21:03:47
Biden under pressure to respond to escalating attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria

Anticipation and fears of a massive revolution after the dollar's shock

Date: 2020-12-24 19:26:14
Anticipation and fears of a massive revolution after the dollar's shock

2021: a momentous year for Iraq and Kurdistan's diplomacy

Date: 2022-01-03 05:53:28
2021: a momentous year for Iraq and Kurdistan's diplomacy

Treat Iraq’s “Iran-aligned militias” like ISIS

Date: 2021-07-31 19:15:33
Treat Iraq’s “Iran-aligned militias” like ISIS