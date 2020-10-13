The impossible is non-existent in Dellnya Dilshad’s vocabulary

Shafaq News/ The absence of social welfare forced most of the people to resort to many forms of work, regardless of its cruelty or conflict with their physical construction.. Hard work happens to be very difficult for men, let alone women.

Dellnya Dilshad, born in 1985 and lives in Kirkuk province.. A mother of two children, of which, she had to become both the mother and the father after her husband passed away.

"After my husband's death, we became destitute, so I started working and didn't give into poverty. My children and I worked in a small shop selling breakfast -which we ceased functioning after the Coronavirus (COVİD-19) spread.. Then I resorted to dyeing houses and driving heavy machines. At the end of the day, I settled to work with workers in the construction of houses; I start at 05:00 a.m. until late in the evening, I go home and bake for people to earn extra money not to let my children feel inferior in any aspect", Dellnya Dilshad told Shafaq News agency.

"I inherited this audacity and continuous hard labour without feeling tired from my father. That's how he raised us, he used to work in more than one job at the same time, and I'm very proud of him.. Our society is ruthless; they criticize me for working in the field of men. Truth be told, I do not care about what people say, all that matters to me is my children", Dellnya said, adding, "Sometimes my heart aches for not fulfilling my motherly role, but I am forced to work and support my children, so they do not need anyone”.



