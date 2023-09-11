"Shocking revelations": What government measures follow accusations against "high-ranking" officials of corruption in Iraq?

Shafaq News / Since assuming office in late October of the previous year, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has made a firm commitment to prioritize the eradication of corruption. The fight against corruption has begun with measures such as investigations, the issuance of arrest warrants, and asset seizures. However, some observers contend that these efforts have had limited reach and have not effectively addressed high-level corruption.

Iraq's specialized anti-corruption agencies, such as the Federal Integrity Commission (CoI), routinely announce the issuance of arrest warrants and summonses for high-ranking officials. The government remains dedicated to pursuing individuals engaged in corrupt practices and recovering misappropriated assets. Additionally, it is actively collaborating with international organizations and working to bolster the nation's anti-corruption institutions.

Nonetheless, some experts note that major cases involving high-ranking officials remain largely unresolved. Political interference remains a significant obstacle to addressing high-level corruption, as influential figures often shield corrupt individuals, impeding progress in anti-corruption endeavors.

Government determination:

Hisham al-Rikabi, the media advisor to the Prime Minister, emphasized that "the government is continuing its pursuit of corrupt individuals and the recovery of stolen funds. This is a top priority within its agenda." He also pointed out that "many corrupt officials have been arrested in various governorates, and there is ongoing coordination with CoI and the Supreme Judicial Council regarding corruption cases."

"CoI addresses cases involving high-level corrupt individuals and what pertains to cases of special priority within its investigative scope to execute arrest and extradition orders against them. This is evident in the monthly figures, which typically exceed 30 suspects, ranging from high-ranking officials such as directors-general, ministers, deputy ministers, ambassadors, and current and former deputies," according to Mohammed al-Rubaie, the head of the Tigris Foundation for Transparency and Integrity.

Al-Rubaie noted that "preparing files for the extradition of fugitive suspects abroad takes several months due to legal procedures and international communications on this matter." He further emphasized that "arrest orders for corrupt individuals do not discriminate, whether they are officials or ordinary citizens."

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Al-Sudani has not only prioritized combating corruption in his government program but has also announced the formation of the "Higher Committee for Anti-Corruption." He is actively working on recovering stolen assets and coordinating with international organizations dedicated to anti-corruption efforts, including the United Nations, the World Bank, INTERPOL, and several countries. The goal is to enhance Iraq's capabilities and institutions focused on eradicating corruption.

However, on the other hand, Dr. Mohammed Ghassoub Younis, the President of the "Rasd" Center for Political and Strategic Studies, expressed his concern, "Despite Iraq having several oversight bodies, including the Financial Supervision Bureau, CoI, the Parliamentary Integrity Committee, and the courts responsible for handling these cases, these entities have not been able to identify high-profile individuals leading corruption operations."

Two types of corruption:

Younis provided a detailed breakdown of the types of corruption during his interview with Shafaq News Agency, distinguishing between two main categories: Non-legitimate and unprotected corruption; this type of corruption is committed by individuals of lower status, often involving petty thieves and criminals who engage in illegal activities, and legitimate and politically protected corruption; this category encompasses corrupt practices that are sanctioned and shielded by powerful political entities. Prominent examples of this type of corruption include cases like the "Century Theft", the Noor Zuhair case, and the Haitham al-Jubouri case.

Furthermore, the Iraqi government previously issued international arrest warrants targeting several former officials who are currently residing abroad. These warrants were related to what is known as the "Century Theft", where an estimated $2.5 billion was illicitly withdrawn from tax revenues during the years 2021 and 2022.

Political interference:

Abdulrahim al-Shammari, a member of the Parliamentary Integrity Committee, shed light on the issue of political interference in anti-corruption efforts. He pointed out that "major corruption cases involving high-ranking officials have not been opened yet." Al-Shammari emphasized that political entities frequently intervene in the work of CoI, resulting in the loss of public funds.

He revealed that many high-level corrupt individuals are either senior politicians themselves or receive protection from influential political figures. Al-Shammari provided specific instances of political interference, stating, "Recently, a high-ranking official from the Ministry of Oil was summoned, and the Integrity Committee recommended that this individual at least step down from their position due to their inability to take any action because they are backed by senior officials."

He described similar situations in various cases, such as the Sunnis' endowment issue, where prominent Sunni politicians intervene, as well as significant cases within the Ministry of Oil, with Shiite politicians exerting influence. This pattern extends to other sectors, including the Ministry of Electricity and matters related to investments and governors, among others.

He stressed that the Integrity Committee sometimes resorts to the media to prevent such political interference.