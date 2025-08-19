Pollution gnaws at Iraq: Laws without teeth, fines without impact

Shafaq News

Pollution is silently infiltrating Iraq—particularly the capital, Baghdad—through noise, air, water, and soil, posing a daily threat to millions. Despite longstanding environmental laws, contamination across the country is escalating, with fines remaining largely symbolic and enforcement insufficient to address the growing crisis.

From the Tigris River, which has become a repository for industrial and medical waste, to Baghdad’s air, heavily burdened by vehicle emissions and waste incineration, authorities confront an escalating environmental emergency that jeopardizes public health, food security, and biodiversity.

Compliance under Pressure

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Iraq ranks among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the Middle East, where environmental degradation compounds rising temperatures, desertification, and diminishing river flows.

Together, these factors fuel a pollution crisis presenting both immediate health risks and long-term strategic challenges.

“The principal challenge we encounter is the widespread noncompliance with national environmental regulations across various government entities and the private sector,” noted Salah al-Zeidi, head of the Awareness Department at the Ministry of Environment, in remarks with Shafaq News.

He highlighted efforts to deploy advanced pollution monitoring systems under government programs, including ambient air quality stations financed by a Cabinet-approved allocation of two billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $1.5 million) aimed at curbing air pollution.

“These adverse effects on public health are well documented and require no further study,” al-Zeidi added, pointing to established links between air pollution and respiratory diseases, while research continues into potential associations between non-ionizing radiation from mobile phone towers and cancer incidence.

The World Health Organization (WHO) consistently identifies Iraq’s urban air quality as critically poor. In its latest global air pollution rankings, Baghdad ranks among the most polluted cities in the region, with particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations frequently exceeding recommended safety thresholds multiple times. However, Iraq currently lacks a comprehensive, nationwide real-time air quality monitoring network, which limits its ability to respond swiftly to environmental health emergencies.

In 2022, the Ministry of Health reported a 28% increase in respiratory complaints in Baghdad during periods of elevated pollution, illustrating the growing burden on public health systems. Meanwhile, numerous industrial facilities and power plants operate without adequate emissions controls or regulatory oversight.

Ecosystem Alarm Bells

Recent scientific assessments indicate a marked escalation of pollution in Iraqi rivers, particularly in the Tigris, where levels of fecal bacteria, oil, and medical waste pose serious environmental and public health threats. While the Euphrates also shows contamination—especially downstream where pollution intensifies—it remains comparatively less polluted than the Tigris, according to environmental specialists.

A 2022 study, titled Bacteriological Assessment of Tigris River Water in Baghdad, and published in the journal Water, found that the Tigris River in Baghdad contains fecal coliform bacteria concentrations more than three times above the US Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold for safe domestic water supply. This study highlights the severe impact of untreated sewage and industrial waste being discharged directly into the river, placing millions of Iraqis at risk of waterborne diseases.

In addition, a 2025 study in Scientific Reports, titled Water quality and hazard potential assessment of the Euphrates River in Iraq, assessed the water quality of the Euphrates River using the Hazard Potential Index (HPI) and found that contamination increases downstream, with certain areas classified as “extremely polluted” (HPI values above 28, approaching 100). While the Euphrates shows serious localized degradation, the study noted that pollution is more acute and consistent in the Tigris, especially around urban centers.

The Ministry of Environment attributes much of the pollution in both the Tigris and Euphrates rivers to untreated sewage discharges by government institutions, urging the Ministry of Water Resources, Baghdad Municipality, and provincial authorities to expand wastewater treatment infrastructure.

“Ninety percent of Iraq’s rivers are contaminated,” asserted environmental expert Murtadha al-Hassani in an interview with Shafaq News. “Industrial facilities, refineries, power plants, and healthcare institutions discharge waste directly into the Tigris, substantially elevating pollution levels.”

He emphasized that pollution affects both air and water, with industrial runoff also degrading soil and ecosystems. “This situation threatens biodiversity and agricultural production, in addition to its direct repercussions on public health,” al-Hassani explained.

The Ministry of Water Resources estimates that over five million cubic meters of untreated wastewater flow daily into Iraqi rivers, predominantly from urban and industrial zones. A 2023 World Bank report found only 13% of urban wastewater undergoes treatment before entering waterways—far below the regional average of 62%.

This shortfall accelerates water quality deterioration, especially in agricultural regions reliant on river irrigation, it added.

Additionally, the University of Baghdad’s Department of Environmental Engineering reported elevated concentrations of heavy metals such as lead, mercury, and cadmium in river sediments downstream of major urban centers. These persistent toxins accumulate within ecosystems, entering food chains via agriculture and fisheries, posing significant long-term health risks.

Falling Short

Baghdad Municipality has increased wastewater treatment capacity.

“There are currently seven sewage treatment plants operating in Nahrawan,” confirmed municipal spokesperson Uday al-Jandil to Shafaq News. He also noted that additional filtration units are under development as part of the Abu Uitha project, alongside major initiatives like the Shurta Canal project.

With a daily capacity of 400,000 cubic meters, the Shurta Canal project is scheduled to be managed by a specialized contractor and aims to fully treat wastewater before release into the river through integrated filtration systems.

Jandil reiterated the municipality’s commitment to resolving sewage treatment challenges, including ongoing inspections of food establishments and the installation of grease traps to reduce pollution from commercial sources.

However, independent assessments reveal a persistent gap between announced projects and measurable improvements in environmental quality. According to UNEP, nearly half of Baghdad’s residents lack access to formal sewage systems, relying instead on cesspools or informal drainage that often leak, contaminating soil and shallow groundwater aquifers.

International donors, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), have proposed support for decentralized wastewater solutions targeting underserved neighborhoods. Nonetheless, progress remains hindered by institutional fragmentation and limited technical capacity.

Justice on Hold

Following Iraq’s political transition, several environmental statutes have been enacted, including Law No. 27 of 2009 on sustainable development and environmental protection, as well as the Clean Air Law No. 1 of 2010, which regulates emissions and mandates preventive measures.

Environmental legal expert and activist Adel al-Yasiri remarked tour agency that protecting the environment is a responsibility shared between legislative and executive authorities, urging the parliament to update legislation and align with regional standards and evolving environmental challenges.

“The executive branch must ensure environmental standards are enforced in both public and private sector contracts,” al-Yasiri stressed. He further criticized the limited presence of inspection teams and environmental police units, noting that existing penalties—primarily fines and short-term imprisonment—fail to deter violations effectively.

Since 2003, the Iraqi parliament has passed over fourteen environmental regulations, yet enforcement remains weak. A 2021 audit by the Federal Board of Supreme Audit found less than 20% of industrial facilities undergo annual inspections, hindered by logistical challenges and political interference.

Moreover, many provinces, particularly in southern Iraq, lack specialized environmental courts and adequately trained prosecutors, impeding the prosecution of violations.

Despite more than a decade of legislation, enforcement remains fragmented, fines remain symbolic, and public institutions continue to discharge untreated waste into the very rivers that sustain the country’s agriculture and drinking water. This institutional gap is what transforms pollution from a manageable problem into a chronic national threat.

Compared with its regional peers, Iraq lags significantly in wastewater treatment and urban air quality management, leaving it among the most environmentally stressed states in the Middle East. Without decisive reforms—stronger regulatory enforcement, investment in modern infrastructure, and accountability mechanisms—pollution will continue to erode public health, agricultural productivity, and social stability.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.