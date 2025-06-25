No peace vs. not our war: How Iran-Israel conflict divides Iraqi youth

Shafaq News/ For the first time in years, the glowing television screens inside Baghdad’s cafés and coffee shops are not showing football matches — the usual escape for young Iraqis eager for distraction and excitement.

Instead, they beam footage of missiles arcing between Iran and Israel — a reality no longer unfolding in distant lands, but one that has found its way into daily conversations, stirring quiet emotions and sharp opinions.

Scenes of devastation — once familiar only in the context of Gaza or Lebanon — are now appearing in Tel Aviv. And for some, that reversal carries a symbolic weight.

In cafés, on sidewalks, and across social media, a mixture of fervor and defiance simmers among youth. The Iran-Israel conflict now fills taxi rides, market stalls, hospital corridors — every corner of the Iraqi capital feels tethered to it.

Despite this heightened interest and growing popular alignment with Iran’s retaliatory strike, Iraq’s relationship with Tehran is not monolithic. Politically, the two countries have moved closer in recent years, and economically, their ties run deep.

But these ties do not reflect a national consensus. A 2022 poll showed that around 35% of Iraqis viewed Iran as their country’s top security threat, expressing resentment toward perceived political meddling.

Still, emotions on the street are more complex — sometimes raw, sometimes conflicted.

“Unfortunately, Iraq’s situation prevents it from joining this war—we hope Israel receives more strikes,” expressed Ali Sarhan, 30, a taxi driver in Baghdad, in remarks to Shafaq News.

“Israel committed genocide in Gaza with support from the US and Western states. The murder of women and children failed to stir the conscience of the international community, which remains fully aligned with the US. The world always sides with power and ignores the oppressed,” he added.

Ban al Ukaili, a young woman, offered a sharper view during her conversation with our agency. For her, Israel has grown more aggressive not only because of its own ambitions, but because no one has dared to challenge them.

“Israel’s expansionist dream of a state from the Nile to the Euphrates cannot be stopped by normalization, money, or Arab submission. The Zionist entity, with US support, is trying to eliminate Iran—because Tehran is the one force that challenges its ambitions and insists on ending the occupation of Palestine.”

Al Ukaili recalled images from her childhood: tanks rolling into Gaza, airstrikes on Lebanon, the silent occupation of the Golan Heights. “Israel didn’t withdraw from the south of Lebanon due to international pressure—it was the resistance that forced it out. Resistance, armed confrontation, and force are the only languages Israel understands.”

She added a note of nuance, acknowledging political disagreements with Iran but insisting on moral clarity. “Some may disagree with Iran politically or ideologically, but when it comes to the struggle against Israel, there’s no room for neutrality or false equivalence.”

Public reaction to Iran’s response was swift and widespread. Iraqi social media feeds were flooded with reels, stories, and posts showing missile impacts on Tel Aviv and other targets. Activists circulated stills and short captions as if documenting moments of long-delayed justice.

“There are ideological and humanitarian bonds that link us with Iran, and it’s a country currently under Israeli attack,” noted activist Hussein al Saeed in comments to our agency. “While some boycott Iran, neutrality in this conflict is tantamount to supporting Israel.”

But not all voices echo this tone. Others, wearied by Iraq’s long legacy of war, are urging restraint — even detachment.

“This war between Israel and Iran is just a show in which both sides are pursuing their own interests and destabilizing the region,” reflected Tabarak Rida, a young woman in Baghdad. “Iraq has suffered enough from wars. We are tired of slogans—we just want to live normal lives.”

Murtadha al Jubouri shared a similar opinion with our agency. “Iran and the US both have interests in Iraq—they’re two sides of the same coin. This is not our war. Our only concern should be Iraq’s security.”

Notably, Iraq continues to regard Israel as an enemy state. Baghdad has no diplomatic ties or normalization agreements with Tel Aviv. In May 2022, Iraq’s parliament passed legislation criminalizing any relations with Israel — a move that reflected both public sentiment and political consensus. A 2024 Arab Opinion Index poll found that 92% of Iraqis rejected recognition of Israel.

This divide — between impassioned solidarity and weary pragmatism — has revealed a generational rift, exposing how young Iraqis process regional conflict, identity, and power.

Sociologist Dr. Mohammed Harib attributed these diverging stances to a mix of ideology, upbringing, and inexperience.

“There are intellectual, ideological, moral, and social factors that shape their stances,” Harib explained in his remarks to Shafaq News. “Beliefs, upbringing, and religious backgrounds play a direct role in how young people respond to major events.”

While he acknowledged the emotional force that drives youth, he warned of the consequences. “Their sense of responsibility toward themselves, their families, and their society is linked to these formative influences. Young people raised on strong ethical and educational foundations are more likely to take responsible positions.”

Religious authorities, he added, often shape these stances in powerful ways.

Harib also warned that youth, in their openness and energy, remain vulnerable. “The most vulnerable segments of the youth population are especially susceptible to manipulation and harmful ideologies. Various groups are trying to exploit them — and they often succeed, especially when they offer money or promise purpose.”