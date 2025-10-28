Ludo’s hidden bets: Iraqi youth caught in a new wave of digital gambling

Shafaq News – Baghdad

When 42-year-old mother Umayya Aziz noticed her teenage daughter asking for more spending money than usual, she assumed it was harmless. Fourteen-year-old Amina rarely left their Baghdad home during the long summer break, so the small requests seemed trivial—until cash began vanishing from Umayya’s purse.

“I thought she was saving her allowance,” she told Shafaq News. “But the money kept disappearing, and she couldn’t explain why.”

After quiet observation, Umayya discovered that her daughter had been buying prepaid cards to top up credits in the online game Ludo. Those digital credits were being used to enter private matches involving real-money bets with other players.

What began as a friendly game among classmates had quietly evolved into a subtle form of gambling—part of a growing online culture that is reshaping how Iraqi youth spend, socialize, and seek excitement.

A Digital Trap Disguised as Play

Across Iraq, parents are increasingly alarmed by the hidden costs of online gaming. Ludo, once a family board game, has become a virtual battleground where teenagers play for both pride and profit. Within private chat rooms, players compete using cash-based challenges that often escape parental supervision.

The global success of Ludo King—a digital remake of the ancient Indian game Pachisi—has brought with it features such as customizable rooms, private chats, and paid tokens. For many Iraqi teens, it offers an accessible thrill that quickly turns costly.

Seventeen-year-old Haidar al-Shammari said he initially downloaded the app to play with friends. “Later, I found private rooms that opened after midnight, but joining cost between 25,000 and 50,000 dinars,” he said. Some players, he added, were wagering as much as $100 per match. “I quit when I realized I had already spent over seven million dinars ($4,800). It was becoming an addiction.”

Psycho-Education Specialist Dr. Samah Ramadan explained that such patterns reveal how adolescents process digital rewards. “Each win releases dopamine, reinforcing the need for instant gratification. This can dull sensitivity to real-world consequences, encouraging impulsive behavior similar to early gambling tendencies.”

Dr. Ramadan added that the rapid feedback cycle in online games can “reprogram the reward system,” particularly during adolescence when emotional regulation is still developing. “The danger isn’t just financial—it’s psychological,” she noted. “Children begin to associate success with chance rather than effort.”

Therapist Mohammed al-Zurkani also warned of the game’s harmful effects, pointing out that Ludo Star, which has topped download charts in much of the world, “carries many negative psychological impacts, including increased hostility, resentment, and unhealthy behavior.” He said the game spreads among youth and teenagers “a sense of unfair competition, the use of offensive language, and the formation of inappropriate relationships with strangers in the virtual world.”

From Gaming to Gambling

Experts say the shift from casual play to financial betting is gradual but powerful. The mix of anonymity, peer competition, and instant digital payments creates a sense of control that is largely illusory.

Winning, according to Al-Zarkani, becomes an emotional hook.” The brain, conditioned by small victories, “learns to crave the next reward, pushing players to take bigger risks even when they can’t afford to.”

Dr. Ramadan explained that this cycle mirrors the early stages of gambling disorder. “When young people begin to chase losses or hide their spending, we’re no longer talking about recreation—we’re talking about behavioral conditioning.”

She also noted that the lack of effective parental monitoring worsens the problem, as many parents underestimate how digitally skilled their children are. “Today’s teenagers often know far more about online platforms than their parents do, which allows them to hide their activities. When adults don’t understand the technology, they lose the ability to guide or set effective boundaries.”

Violence Beyond the Screen

The consequences of such behavior have already spilled into real life. Iraqi security authorities report cases of fraud, blackmail, and even homicide linked to disputes over Ludo matches.

In one incident in 2023, a man killed his wife following an argument about the game, later setting her body on fire. Officials have also recorded multiple arrests for scams and extortion schemes tied to private gaming rooms.

Technology expert Othman Ahmed Akram warned that the problem lies in how easily money has entered digital play. “Ludo was designed for entertainment, but people turned it into a betting arena,” he said.

Dr. Ramadan observed that emotional frustration from online losses often triggers aggression. “Virtual anonymity lowers empathy,” she explained. “When players lose control, the anger and humiliation felt in the game can carry into family life or social interactions, leading to real-world conflict.”

Balancing Play and Protection

Not all young players view Ludo in a negative light. University student Riam Saad said the game helps maintain friendships since it keeps people connected. “Too much play can waste time, but moderation makes it enjoyable.”

Her friend Ali Hussein, 19, agreed that it is not the game itself that causes problems. “It depends on how people use it. For me, it’s just a way to relax and talk to friends from other cities.”

Experts agree that digital gaming itself isn’t inherently harmful. “Games like Ludo can support strategic thinking and social connection if boundaries are clear. Dr. Ramadan affirmed that what youth need is awareness, not bans. “Prohibition rarely works—it pushes the behavior underground. Instead, parents and schools must teach children to separate fun from financial risk, and competition from self-worth.”

A Call for Early Awareness

Both experts urged Iraq’s education system to take an active role in promoting digital literacy. “Awareness should start early,” Al-Zirkani emphasized. “Children need to understand how online platforms are designed to hold their attention. When they recognize that, they can make conscious choices.”

Dr. Ramadan suggested that families hold open conversations about online spending, rewards, and peer pressure. “Engagement—not punishment—is the key,” she said. “When parents listen and participate, they can guide rather than control.”

