Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqis live in constant fear due to unexploded bombs-officials

Category: Report

Date: 2022-02-18T12:41:24+0000
Iraqis live in constant fear due to unexploded bombs-officials

Shafaq News / Officials in several Iraq governorates warned of the war remnants that pose a serious threat on the residents of border areas in the Kurdistan Region, Diyala and Saladin.

The administrator of Sulayman Beg sub-district, east of Saladin, Taleb Mustafa, told Shafaq News agency the outskirts of Diyala and Kifri district still contain war remnants from the Iraqi-Iranian war, al-Qaeda's presence in these areas for years, and ISIS's invasion.

He added that the problem has caused dozens of victims, calling on the Iraqi government and international organizations to launch campaigns and locate the remnants to prevent any more incidents.

For his part, the spokesman for al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) in the northern axis, Ali Hashem al-Husseini, said that the dangerous areas are located southeast of Tuz Khurmatu district, up to the borders of Sarha in Saladin, in addition to Diyala and Kifri's borders.

The spokesman for the Garmyan police department, Ali Jamal Qadouri, confirmed that Kifri district is completely safe and does not contain any war remnants, noting that no casualties were recorded in the district before.

War remnants and mines get drifted sometimes towards agricultural villages due to the rainfall, which threatens the residents' lives, according to Qadouri.

He pointed out that the MAG organization is still operating in the Kurdistan Region.

Many border Iraqi governorates with Iran still suffer from war remnants, and the problem has never been addressed due to government negligence.

In October 2021, Iraqi authorities announced that the country will be completely free of war remnants by 2028.

related

"Unpublished Documents": When Duhok's engineers provided potable water to Fayli Kurds

Date: 2022-01-06 20:58:35
"Unpublished Documents": When Duhok's engineers provided potable water to Fayli Kurds

Iraq war: Secret memo reveals Bush-Blair plans to topple Saddam Hussein

Date: 2022-01-14 20:31:57
Iraq war: Secret memo reveals Bush-Blair plans to topple Saddam Hussein

In Iraq, the Bitter Legacy of War Still Lies Hidden Underground

Date: 2022-02-12 20:12:42
In Iraq, the Bitter Legacy of War Still Lies Hidden Underground

Return of Saddam-era archive to Iraq opens debate, old wounds

Date: 2020-09-11 08:48:35
Return of Saddam-era archive to Iraq opens debate, old wounds

Iraqi youth see little hope 18 years after Saddam's fall

Date: 2021-04-09 09:09:59
Iraqi youth see little hope 18 years after Saddam's fall

Imperfect allies and non-state actors: Lessons from the 1991 no-fly zone in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-29 19:28:16
Imperfect allies and non-state actors: Lessons from the 1991 no-fly zone in Iraq

Israel’s raid on Osirak, as a “brave new world”, JP reported

Date: 2021-06-04 12:38:05
Israel’s raid on Osirak, as a “brave new world”, JP reported

Donald Rumsfeld: "The Iraqi Godfather"

Date: 2021-07-04 20:23:36
Donald Rumsfeld: "The Iraqi Godfather"