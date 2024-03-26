Iraqi women organize an "only-women" Ramadan game traditionally exclusive to men

Shafaq News/ A group of Iraqi women and girls in Baghdad decided to break the norm during Ramadan and organized a women-only game of Al-Muhaibis (Mhebis), a popular game typically played by men.

The game, which involves hiding a ring and guessing its location, is usually played in cafes and other public spaces during the holy month of Ramadan. However, women have traditionally been excluded from participating in this activity.

The women-only game was organized by the "Nakheel Watan" women's cycling team and the "Women's Empowerment Gathering". It was held at the Baghdad Museum on Friday evening.

Suad Hassan Al-Jawahari, the head of the Nakheel Watan team, said the idea for the game came about because the team could not ride their bikes during the fasting month.

"We decided to revive the game of Al-Muhaybes, which men usually play," she told Shafaq News Agency. "We wanted to do something different and fun during Ramadan."

Salma Al-Maamouri, the head of the Women's Empowerment Gathering, said the game was a way to revive Baghdad's traditional heritage. "This game is part of Baghdad's heritage, and it was only played by men," she said. "We wanted women to be able to participate in this tradition as well."

The game was a hit, with dozens of participants aged 13 to 60. Muhaddatha Al-Jahari, a 15-year-old student and member of the Nakheel Watan team, said she enjoyed the game and the chance to socialize with other women.

"The atmosphere at the Baghdad Museum was beautiful," she told Shafaq News. "I also played the violin to contribute to the evening."

The organizers hope to make it an annual event and encourage other women to participate in Al-Muhaybis and other traditional Iraqi games.

The origins of Al-Muhaibis are unclear, but some believe it dates back to the time of the Abbasid caliphs. According to legend, the game was invented after one of the caliph's guests hid his ring. The caliph and his guests began to guess where the ring was hidden, and the game quickly spread throughout Baghdad.

Over the centuries, the game has become a popular pastime in Iraq. It is typically played during Ramadan but can also be played at other times of the year.

Two teams play the game. Each team has a Mahbas, or ring, which is hidden in the hands of one of the players. The other team then tries to guess which player has the ring. The game is played to a set number of points. The first team to reach the set number of points wins the game.

It is a game of skill and chance. It requires players to have a good eye and a quick wit. It has become so popular that it has even been featured in many Iraqi films and television shows.