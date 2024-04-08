Iraqi government proposes a special pardon for women, minors

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Justice on Monday is working on "special pardon" for women and minors sentenced to shorter terms, a spokesperson said on Monday amid talks about broader amnesty measures.

The pardon, still in draft form, would apply to those sentenced to one year or less in prison, excluding individuals convicted of serious crimes like terrorism, drug and human trafficking, and corruption.

"The proposal is awaiting final approval from the president," Ministry spokesperson Ahmed al-Lu'aibi told Shafaq News Agency. "The ministry has compiled a list of potential beneficiaries and is taking necessary steps for implementation."

The announcement comes following discussions in October 2023 between Iraq's top leaders on a special pardon for women and juveniles, with some exceptions. This aligns with Article 73(1) of the Iraqi constitution which grants the president pardon authority upon recommendation by the Prime Minister, excluding private rights violations, international crimes, and financial offenses.

The proposal follows calls by former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in July 2021 to expedite special pardons, particularly for women and minors.

Sunni groups have advocated for a broader "general pardon" law, a potential point of contention within the political agreement that formed the current government of Mohammas Shia al-Sudani in October 2022.