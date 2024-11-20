Iraq’s census kicks off: a step toward security and equity

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, November 20, Iraq began its two-day comprehensive population and housing census across all its provinces, including the Kurdistan Region. The operation, viewed as a cornerstone for national security, aims to establish an extensive database of citizens that will aid in crime prevention and enhance future security planning.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad al-Mousawi told Shafaq News that the census holds importance in generating data essential for urban security strategies. "It will empower security agencies to allocate resources efficiently and address regional security needs based on population distribution," he said.

Security expert Saif Raad emphasized the census's value in creating a robust state database, explaining that “updating information with the Interior Ministry will make it easier to locate individuals involved in crimes or terrorism by providing details about their addresses, workplaces, and personal profiles." He described the census as "a strategic pillar for preserving Iraq’s national security."

In turn, Ali al-Bandawi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee explained, "Some areas are highly secure and may not require significant security presence, while others, deemed hotspots, can benefit from strengthened deployments."

Beyond security, al-Bandawi pointed to the census's broader implications. "It provides a clear picture of Iraq’s demographic and economic status, from individual income levels to housing conditions, helping the government address infrastructure and social needs effectively," he said. He also noted the potential political impact, stating that accurate population data is essential for “fair parliamentary representation, as each 100,000 citizens are entitled to one representative in the legislature.”

The census marks the first such undertaking since 1987, when all provinces participated. A census in 1997 excluded the Kurdistan Region. For decades, Iraq relied on unofficial estimates from research centers, with the Planning Ministry estimating the population at over 42 million in 2022.

To ensure smooth execution, the government has declared public holidays and imposed a curfew during the two days.