Iraq’s Al-Awja: trapped between Saddam’s shadow and the fight to return home

Shafaq News/ Thousands of displaced residents from Al-Awja, the birthplace of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, remain unable to return to their hometown despite completing legal and security requirements. Security constraints and ongoing discussions between authorities and controlling forces continue to delay their return, leaving many in limbo.

Most of Al-Awja’s original residents, primarily from Saddam’s clan, remain displaced, mostly living in Tikrit and the Kurdistan Region, awaiting permission to go back.

Omar Al-Tikriti, one of those waiting to return, described the frustration of the displaced. “We’ve completed all the necessary procedures, including security clearances, yet we are still waiting for permission to go back,” he explained. “We just want to rebuild our town, which was devastated during ISIS’s occupation.”

Historical Context

Situated on the banks of the Tigris River, about 10 kilometers south of Tikrit, Al-Awja holds both strategic and symbolic importance as Saddam Hussein’s hometown. It was a key battleground during the fight against ISIS, retaken by Iraqi forces after intense clashes in the Second Battle of Tikrit.

Al-Awja is also historically significant as the site where US forces captured Saddam Hussein in 2003, prior to his trial and execution. As Hussein Al-Jubouri, a resident of Tikrit, observed, "The name Al-Awja remains linked to Saddam Hussein, which makes the return of its residents a topic of debate. Some argue the town carries too much historical weight, but ultimately, people should not be judged by geography.”

Complex Security Restrictions

Despite the residents' efforts to return, Saladin Governor Badr Al-Fahal pointed to the continued security constraints in place. The Popular Mobilization Forces’ (PMF) 35th Brigade maintains full control over Al-Awja, making entry difficult.

“There are complex security restrictions,” he stated. “As head of the province’s security committee, I cannot enter the area without prior approval from the brigade. If even I require permission, how can the residents be expected to return?”

In turn, Al-Jubouri noted that Al-Awja’s legacy complicates the situation. “The town is still associated with Saddam’s rule, wars, and conflicts, which makes its repopulation a controversial topic,” he remarked. “But its residents are Iraqi citizens and have the right to return.”

Saladin Provincial Council head Adel Al-Sumaidai acknowledged that discussions with the PMF brigade were advancing. “The forces controlling the area are not opposed to the return of residents,” he explained. “However, certain security measures must be finalized before people can go back safely.”

He estimated that around 3,000 people from Al-Awja remain displaced and emphasized that security screenings had been completed, leaving no official obstacles to their return. “Authorities want to ensure the area is fully secure before allowing residents back,” he added. “Their return would help stabilize the town and contribute to long-term security.”