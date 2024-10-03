Iraq launches nationwide tree-planting campaign to Combat desertification and climate change

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture has launched a large-scale afforestation campaign across all governorates to reduce desertification, mitigate rising temperatures, and expand green belts in the country.

Focus On The Agricultural Sector

The initiative is Iraq’s third such effort in recent months, following previous campaigns in March and mid-September. "This unprecedented government push reflects the growing focus on the agricultural sector’s role in addressing environmental, climate, and health challenges," said ministry spokesperson Mohammed Al-Khazali.

The first campaign aimed to plant 5 million trees, but exceeded expectations with 6.4 million trees planted, Al-Khazali told Shafaq News, citing widespread enthusiasm for the project.

"Iraq and the rest of the world are grappling with climate change, water shortages, and desertification, which have led to more frequent dust storms. Afforestation is seen as a key part of the solution, and the government is prioritizing it," he explained to Shafaq News.

Al-Khazali urged public institutions, civil society organizations, and citizens to actively participate in planting tree species suited to Iraq’s climate.

Local Efforts

Meanwhile, Baghdad’s municipal authorities have started their own afforestation drive, aiming to plant over 100,000 trees during the current agricultural season. More than 200 volunteer teams are involved in the effort, according to local officials.

In Karbala, a local beekeepers association has launched a separate campaign to plant 1,000 eucalyptus saplings and 150 bottlebrush saplings, benefiting the environment and local bee populations.

Ali Al-Marshidi, head of the Karbala Beekeepers Association, said the initiative seeks to promote the planting of nectar-producing trees that are vital to the region’s bees, as well as to expand green spaces and improve air quality.

Iraq’s Ministry of Education is also contributing to the national effort by organizing extracurricular activities to promote afforestation. The ministry holds annual competitions for the "most beautiful school garden" to encourage environmental awareness among students.

PM Directives, Criticism

The recent push to plant 5 million trees follows a directive from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, as Iraq battles the effects of climate change and drought, which has affected as much as 60% of the country, according to the Green Iraq Observatory.

Omar Abdul-Latif, a member of the observatory, said the campaign is a positive step but stressed the need for selecting fast-growing, low-water trees and using slow-irrigation methods to sustain them.

However, the afforestation efforts have drawn criticism from some experts. Agricultural consultant Adel Al-Mukhtar said Iraq’s water shortages make large-scale irrigation impractical and risky.

"The country is facing a severe water crisis, and international organizations are warning about impending drought. Yet the government is moving forward with tree planting using flood irrigation, which is unsustainable," he said.

Al-Mukhtar called for the use of modern irrigation techniques, including solar-powered systems, and stressed the need for permanent water sources to sustain afforestation projects. He warned that a dry winter could lead to widespread tree deaths, undermining the entire effort.