Iranian Drones Recovered in Iraq and Ukraine Reflect Growing Ambitions, U.S. Officials Say

Shafaq News/ The discovery of Iranian-made attack drones in both Iraq and Ukraine underscores Iran's ambitious pursuit of international influence, according to U.S. intelligence officials who participated in analyzing the recovered weaponry.

According to The Air Force Times, fragments of explosives-laden drones, including the Shahed-101 and Shahed-131 models, were displayed to reporters on August 23 at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) headquarters in Washington, D.C. These exhibits, unclassified but closely guarded, were curated to provide persuasive evidence and hold Iran accountable before friendly, neutral, and potentially hostile nations. U.S. officials who shared these insights requested anonymity due to security concerns.

Over a dozen foreign governments have already been briefed on the materials, and U.S. lawmakers and staff are expected to receive briefings soon. However, the DIA has not disclosed the identities of those who have viewed the evidence. the Website said.

This revelation aligns with a DIA report from February that linked Russian use of Iranian drones, including the Shahed series, in Eastern Europe to Iranian suppliers. Although Mohajer drones were not exhibited, U.S. experts used a range of components, serial numbers, exhaust patterns, and public imagery to validate their analysis.

Lt. Col. Garron Garn, a Defense Department spokesperson, emphasized Russia's utilization of Iranian UAVs to target Kyiv and intimidate Ukrainian civilians, signaling an increasing depth in the Russia-Iran military alliance.

An official from the DIA noted that these agreements illustrate Iran's motivation for both financial gain and enhanced influence.

The Biden administration has voiced concerns about Iran's burgeoning partnership with Russia, which views this alignment as a significant national security concern alongside China. Reports indicate that Tehran has dispatched more than 400 drones to Moscow, further fueling speculation about collaborative UAV production hundreds of miles east of the Kremlin.

The relatively essential nature of drones like the Shahid renders them cost-effective, with components sourced from readily available commercial products. These drones do not require a conventional runway for launch, and they can cover extended distances before causing impact-based explosions.

Among the showcased exhibits was a disarmed warhead with a shaped charge designed to penetrate armor and fragmentation devices intended to harm personnel. Footage from conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war highlights these drones' efficacy against vehicles and infantry. They also can challenge air defenses and compel adversaries to expend valuable resources.

Garn stressed the detrimental impact of the Russia-Iran defense partnership on Ukraine, Iran's neighbors, and the international community. He affirmed the U.S.' commitment to employing all available means to expose and disrupt such activities. The Air Force Times added.

The U.S. has consistently sanctioned Iranian entities and individuals involved in weapons production. For instance, in February, the Treasury Department targeted senior executives of Paravar Pars, a company producing UAVs for Iran's Revolutionary Guard.