Independent candidates in Kurdistan face mounting challenges ahead of 2024 parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ As the Kurdistan Region prepares for its sixth parliamentary elections, independent candidates, particularly in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate, are struggling to compete against well-established political parties due to financial constraints, limited media coverage, and political pressure.

Personal Resources

Candidates like Awat Hossam al-Din, who has worked in community service for 20 years, are relying on personal resources to fund their campaigns. Hossam Al-Din has yet to print campaign materials or launch an official campaign.

"I haven't allocated any funds for my campaign, and I haven’t sought financial support from any businessman. I’m relying solely on my husband, who is waiting for his salary to support me," she explains to Shafaq News.

"When I submitted my candidacy, the electoral commission asked about my expectations for these elections and told me that they would be different, with fewer opportunities for manipulation."

She hopes to represent independent women in the Kurdistan Parliament and has pledged to fight for the abolition of post-term privileges granted to MPs.

Meanwhile, Burhan Ali Faraj, an independent candidate and head of the Kurdistan Men’s Union organization, voices frustration over the political dominance of parties, saying, "For 32 years, parties have controlled everything."

Financial struggles have hampered his campaign, despite efforts to gather support from local businessmen.

"I started my campaign with very modest financial means, and I am trying to persevere despite the overall situation."

"I need between 12,000 and 15,000 votes, and I have managed to secure about 10,000 so far."

He is determined to enter parliament to address the social crisis facing Kurdistan since 2010, with 229,850 divorce cases registered and 270,000 children affected by family breakdowns. "I will enter parliament to prevent this social catastrophe," he tells Shafaq News.

Saman Hussein, another independent candidate, has borrowed money to fund his campaign and relies heavily on social media to connect with voters.

"I’ve been using live broadcasts on social media to connect with voters, telling them that I’ve spent 28 years serving those in need, and I’m relying on their loyalty in the elections."

Major Challenges

Observers note that independent candidates face significant hurdles.

Hawri Karzan, an election observer, points out to Shafaq News Agency that independent candidates are at a distinct disadvantage. “They lack the financial support and resources that major parties possess, which severely limits their ability to reach voters or organize promotional activities. The organizational infrastructure that larger parties have is also a crucial factor in their stronger campaign presence.”

Karzan stresses that media exposure is another critical issue. "The local media tends to focus on the larger political parties because of their influence, which leaves independent candidates struggling to get the coverage they need to present their platforms to the public."

Independent candidates also face pressure from established political parties, according to Karzan. "There are frequent attempts to sideline independents or sway their voter bases through political promises or influence," he says, adding that navigating the legal procedures of the election is another hurdle. "Gathering the required signatures and meeting other legal requirements adds further strain to their campaigns."

Despite these challenges, several independents remain determined to challenge the status quo in the upcoming elections, focusing on reformist platforms that tackle corruption and promote women's rights and equality.

Electoral Landscape and Voter Distribution

According to the Electoral Commission, a total of 1,190 candidates are running in the upcoming elections. These candidates are distributed across two coalitions, 13 parties, and include 85 independents, alongside 39 candidates representing minority groups, forming a total of 139 electoral lists.

The Kurdistan Parliament is composed of 100 seats, with 95 general seats and five reserved for minority quotas. The overall number of eligible voters amounts to 2,899,878. Of this total, 2,683,618 are registered for general voting, while 215,960 are listed for special voting.

In preparation for the election, the commission has set up 1,266 polling centers and 6,318 polling stations, with 165 centers and 749 stations designated for special voting.

The distribution of Kurdistan Parliament seats varies by governorate. Erbil has been allocated 32 seats, Al-Sulaymaniyah 36 seats, Duhok 24 seats, and Halabja three seats, accounting for a total of 95 general seats.