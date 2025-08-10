Her Honor on the Ballot: Iraqi women under attack

Shafaq News

Iraqi women stepping into public life—whether as candidates, journalists, or activists—are facing a rising tide of backlash: smear campaigns that weaponize their reputation, morality, and perceived “honor.” With just three months until the 2025 parliamentary elections, rights advocates warn of a coordinated push to silence and sideline them through digital manipulation, character attacks, and sustained public pressure.

These offensives have become faster, louder, and harder to escape. Fueled by manipulated images, AI-generated content, and unchecked social media outrage, they now strike in real time—often with little legal consequence.

Morality as a Political Weapon

What once circulated as private gossip has shifted into overt strategy. “There is a dirty campaign by some members of society—even from within the political sphere—against strong women,” observed Lina Ali, a media professional and women’s rights advocate, during an interview with Shafaq News. She described these smear efforts as a new form of exclusion—designed to restrict creativity, hinder empowerment, and suppress women's rights to education and work.

Ali connected the rise in attacks to the absence of legal deterrents and, crucially, to the weakening of women’s protections following recent amendments to Iraq’s Personal Status Law. The changes allow Muslim couples to bypass the civil family system in favor of rulings based on sectarian interpretation. Critics argue this shift undermines legal equality in marriage, inheritance, and custody, reinforcing patriarchal norms and giving social stigma—especially “honor-based” accusations—greater weight. “The community has become intellectually devastated,” Ali added. In her view, “true honor lies in dedication to work, honesty, integrity, and love for the homeland.”

AI-Enhanced Smear Campaigns

Digital technology has changed the scale and sophistication of these efforts. Ansam Salman, Director of the Isen Organization for Human Rights, explained to Shafaq News that smear campaigns now rely on artificial intelligence and image manipulation. “This is a coordinated male-dominated attack aimed at pushing female candidates out of the race,” she noted.

Salman described how falsified narratives are circulated online in the name of morality. While social media has provided space for youth and civil movements, it has also become fertile ground for misinformation—enabling reputational damage to spread quickly, often without accountability.

Double Standards

Smear campaigns often tap into deeply rooted gender norms. Ruaa Khalaf, a human rights defender, clarified to our agency that in patriarchal societies like Iraq, “a woman’s honor is the most reactive point for public opinion.” That sensitivity, she noted, makes honor-based accusations a potent tool for marginalization. “When men act inappropriately, the public looks away. When women simply step outside the norm, it becomes a scandal.”

Although committees were formed after earlier elections to support female candidates, Khalaf described them as ineffective. “They existed on paper,” she added, “but had no meaningful role.”

Former MP Rezan Sheikh Dler echoed Khalaf’s concerns, attributing the committees’ fading relevance to the fact that vilification is sometimes orchestrated from within the government itself or by party leaders aiming to discredit rivals.

Political Cost: Fewer Women on the Ballot

Shafaq News, citing the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), shows that only 37 of the 130 candidates nominated by political parties are women. All four independents are men. Iraq’s Electoral Law reserves 25% of the 329 parliamentary seats for women, but legal quotas alone have not been enough to counter cultural and technological exclusion.

A Law Without Teeth

While Iraqi law criminalizes defamation, enforcement remains weak. Helin Hussein, a legal expert, argued to Shafaq News that Article 433 of the Penal Code—which sets penalties ranging from one month to one year in prison, or a fine between five and fifty dinars—does not provide adequate protection. “Using personal dignity as a weapon to discipline or terrorize women is a form of symbolic and social violence,” she observed.

Hussein pointed to the case of Zainab Jawad, a lawyer and activist from the Tishreen movement, who became the subject of an online smear campaign after her arrest by security forces.

Known as one of the most outspoken critics of the amendments to the Status Law, Jawad was targeted after activists believed her phone had been accessed and private photos were deliberately leaked. The incident triggered public outrage and was widely viewed as an attempt to intimidate politically active women. “This is public incitement to violence and must be criminalized both legally and morally,” Hussein added.

A Nation’s Name on Her Shoulders

In Iraq’s prevailing cultural landscape, the concept of “honor” remains tightly bound to women’s bodies—while other moral transgressions go largely unchecked. “Thieves, blackmailers, liars, traitors—even murderers—escape moral condemnation,” noted Awatif Turki Rashid, an advisor on women’s affairs, in a statement to our agency.

That issue, she warned, imposes a heavy social and psychological toll. Rather than reflecting a shared ethical standard, honor is treated as a personal burden—one that women are expected to carry alone. “In Iraqi society, the concept is thorny,” she observed, “because it burdens the woman with responsibility—not just for herself, but for her family, her tribe, and even the reputation of the nation’s women.”

To shift this dynamic, Rashid recommended comprehensive awareness efforts and legal accountability. In her view, stronger penalties and full enforcement of existing laws are essential to protect women from campaigns designed to damage reputations and silence voices in public life.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.