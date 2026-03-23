Fake war, real impact: How AI-generated content is reshaping public perception in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The escalating war between the United States, Israel, and Iran, including recurrent attacks on US sites inside Iraq, has been accompanied by a parallel digital surge. AI-generated videos and images alongside fabricated footage of alleged drone strikes and missile-related fires across Iraqi provinces— are flooding social media, distorting realities and reshaping how Iraqis perceive both the war and their own security landscape.

From fabricated missile interceptions to staged drone crashes and simulated airstrikes, digital platforms have become saturated with content designed to promote competing narratives. The speed, scale, and sophistication of these materials mark a shift in modern conflict: perception itself has become a frontline.

For many Iraqis, these experiences have reshaped their relationship with information.

“I no longer trust social media,” said Sana Abdulrahman, a 24-year-old resident. “Even the media sometimes feels like it serves different agendas. It’s hard to know what’s real.”

Another citizen, Hassan Ali, described a growing sense of disillusionment after repeatedly discovering that videos he believed were authentic turned out to be fake. “We are exposed to hundreds of clips daily, and we tend to believe them without questioning,” he said.

A War Of Algorithms And Narratives

The spread of synthetic content reflects a broader transformation in how wars are communicated and consumed. While misinformation has long accompanied conflict, artificial intelligence has accelerated its production and amplified its reach.

Tech expert Ihab Adnan Sinjari told Shafaq News that AI-generated content now plays a decisive role in shaping public opinion, particularly during fast-moving military crises. He noted that such materials can confuse audiences and even complicate decision-making environments.

According to Sinjari, images remain the most widespread due to their ease of production, but videos carry the greatest impact when they appear convincing. “Once a video bypasses initial skepticism, its influence becomes far more powerful.”

This dynamic has become evident during the latest regional escalation, where millions of views were recorded within hours for fabricated clips portraying battlefield developments. The result is a blurred line between fact and fiction, making it increasingly difficult for both the public and media to construct a coherent understanding of events.

Iraq’s Stance, Digital Vulnerability

Officially, Iraq has adopted a cautious balancing approach rather than full neutrality, constrained by its strategic ties with both the United States and Iran. Baghdad has sought to keep its territory and airspace from being used by any party while urging diplomatic solutions, yet attacks on US sites inside the country underscore how deeply it is already entangled in the conflict. This posture, however, has not shielded Iraq from the war’s informational spillover.

Social media platforms in Iraq have seen a wave of misleading content, including a widely circulated image falsely claiming that a pilot had been captured after his aircraft was downed in Basra —an allegation later debunked by authorities. Other clips have purported to show drone strikes on US bases inside Iraq or large fires following missile attacks in provinces such as al-Anbar and Nineveh, while some videos recycled footage from past conflicts or video games, and others used AI-generated scenes of explosions and military convoys. In several cases, fabricated satellite images and staged visuals of ballistic launches were also shared as real-time developments, further blurring the line between fact and fiction.

Such incidents highlight the disconnect between Iraq’s cautious political stance and the intensity of public reaction at home. While Baghdad seeks to stay out of the conflict militarily, Iraqis are actively engaging with —and being influenced by— the war through a flood of digital content, leaving the country deeply affected by its informational dimension.

Government Response: Security And Freedom

In response, Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has intensified monitoring efforts, targeting accounts and platforms accused of spreading disinformation or inciting instability.

The commission says it is acting within its regulatory mandate to protect public order, tracking fabricated news and inflammatory messaging while coordinating with relevant authorities to pursue legal action against violators.

However, as enforcement expands, concerns are emerging over the potential for overreach, particularly in a country where media freedoms remain sensitive. Balancing national security with constitutionally protected freedom of expression is becoming increasingly complex, especially when distinguishing between deliberate disinformation and ordinary user activity.

Manufacturing Confusion At Scale

Experts warn that AI has fundamentally altered the economics of misinformation. What once required significant resources can now be produced rapidly and at minimal cost.

Tech analyst Othman Akram explained that generative AI tools can simulate realistic military scenes within minutes, often indistinguishable to the average viewer. These materials are frequently tailored to specific audiences, aiming to influence attitudes or reinforce existing biases.

“Rather than simply spreading false narratives, such content creates a deeper problem: erosion of trust. Once audiences discover that some content is fake, they may begin to doubt even verified information.”

This “trust collapse” effect, Akram argued, is one of the most dangerous consequences of AI-driven misinformation. “It not only distorts reality but undermines the very possibility of establishing shared facts.”

Psychological Toll: Fear, Doubt, And Desensitization

Beyond political implications, the spread of fabricated content is taking a psychological toll on Iraqi society.

Psychologist Karim Al-Jabri told Shafaq News that while rumors have always accompanied wars, AI-generated visuals carry a stronger emotional impact because they appear tangible. Unlike traditional misinformation, which can be questioned or debated, visual content often bypasses critical thinking.

He noted that repeated exposure to such material can create confusion, anxiety, and a persistent sense of uncertainty. “Over time, this may lead to desensitization or, conversely, heightened fear—both of which disrupt social stability.”

Al-Jabri also pointed to a behavioral factor: the instinct to share. Many users repost videos and images without verification, accelerating their spread. In the age of AI, this natural tendency amplifies the speed at which falsehoods circulate.

Educational technology expert Dr. Mohamad Awada added that the danger extends beyond immediate emotional reactions to a deeper cognitive shift. He explained that constant exposure to AI-generated content gradually weakens individuals’ ability to distinguish between credible and fabricated information, especially among younger audiences who consume news primarily through social media. Awada noted that algorithms further reinforce this effect by repeatedly exposing users to similar content, creating “echo chambers” that solidify false perceptions of reality. “When users are immersed in highly realistic but misleading visuals, they begin to build their understanding of events on unstable foundations,” he said, warning that this could reshape public awareness in ways that persist long after the conflict subsides.

A Conflict Beyond The Battlefield

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, the nature of war is shifting in ways that extend far beyond physical confrontation. In Iraq, where political balance remains fragile and trust in institutions uneven, AI-driven misinformation is introducing a new layer of instability —one that operates quietly but pervasively, reshaping perceptions as much as realities.

The danger lies in what people believe, and in their growing uncertainty over what can be believed at all.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.